BROCKVILLE -- Brockville police believe two people from London facing theft charges in Brockville have been targeting communities along Highway 401.

Police recovered $13,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise while investigating a theft in the city on Monday.

A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old female were arrested at the Shopper's Drug Mart on Parkedale Ave. in Brockville on Dec. 7.

"Store employees recognized the woman from previous theft complaints and contacted police," police said in a statement..

"The previous incidents resulted in the theft of more than $2,000 worth of perfume."

The 50-year-old London woman and the 14-year-old female are facing a charge of theft.

"Police executed a search warrant on the seized vehicle used in Monday's shoplifting occurrence and recovered approximately $13,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise," police said.

"The recovered products range from electronics to cosmetics and health products."

Police say the investigation is continuing.

"It is believed that the pair from London has been targeting communities along the 401 corridor," said Brockville police.