

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Brockville Police say a man is dead following what they’re describing as an “altercation” late Sunday.

Police were called to a home on Cedar St., between Church St. and Abbott St., at around 9:55 p.m. Sunday on reports of a disturbance. The caller said a man had been seriously hurt and needed an ambulance.

When police and paramedics arrived on scene they found the victim with serious injuries, but the man did not survive.

A homicide investigation is now underway. Brockville Police say this is their first homicide investigation of the year.

One person has been taken in to custody. Charges have yet to be announced.

Police say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and there is no risk to public safety.

Interviews with witnesses are ongoing.

The OPP East Region Identification Unit has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who was in the area of Cedar St. between Abbott and Church should contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.