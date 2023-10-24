Brockville, Ont. resident killed in crash on 1000 Islands Parkway

Ontario Provincial Police say a resident of Brockville has died following a crash Monday afternoon on the 1000 Islands Parkway.

The two-vehicle crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday on the parkway near Front Street, about 30 km west of Brockville.

According to OPP the 68-year-old driver died at the scene. A passenger and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A stretch of the 1000 Islands Parkway was closed for several hours as police investigated. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The victim has not been identified.

Witnesses are asked to contact the OPP.