Brockville, Ont. police issue new notice about 'high-risk offender' in community

Police in Brockville, Ont. are advising residents that a man who has completed a sentence for several sexual crimes is again living in the community.

Eugene Soucy, 59, was convicted for crimes including prostitution of a person under 18, sexual interference toward a person under 16, sexual assault, and numerous theft and fraud counts. Police said the crimes took place between 1998 and 2013.

Soucy is living in Brockville under certain conditions, including not attending schools, daycares, playgrounds, community centres, or public parks and swimming areas where people under 16 could reasonably be present. He is also barred from jobs or volunteer positions in which he would be in a position of authority or trust towards anyone under 16. The victims involved in prior incidents have already been notified of his release.

Brockville police claim Soucy poses a high risk to reoffend or breach his release terms. He was already accused of doing so once, recently. Just days after notifying the community of his conditions in December 2022, Brockville police said Soucy was arrested for an alleged breach of those conditions.

He was released from custody Saturday morning, police confirmed.

“The Brockville Police Service is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Soucy,” a media release said, adding the release of this information is permitted under the Police Services Act.

Brockville police say if anyone sees Soucy violate his release terms, do not approach and instead call 911.