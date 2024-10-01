OTTAWA
    • Brockville, Ont. police arrest 3 in alleged Scarborough kidnapping

    A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    Brockville police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 26-year-old man.

    Police say in a news release that officers responded to a call on Sept. 29 at approximately 5 a.m. from the victim who had fled from a hotel in Brockville’s north end.

    The man reported being forcibly taken from Scarborough to Brockville, during which he was repeatedly struck with a firearm and threatened.

    Police say they located and arrested two male suspects in a nearby vehicle a short time later.

    A further investigation revealed a third female suspect had remained in the hotel room from where the victim escaped and subsequently surrendered to police.

    All three suspects were charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, kidnapping and several other weapons-related offences.

    The suspects were not named.

    An investigation is ongoing.

