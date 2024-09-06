Brockville, Ont. kids donate summer lemonade stand earnings to local food bank

A seven-year-old and his four-year-old brother made a generous donation to the Brockville and Area Food Bank on Friday afternoon.

Jack and Hudson Burns ran a lemonade stand in August, which earned them $300. But instead of stashing it all in their piggy banks, the boys decided to give half of it to the food bank.

"I just like being kind," said Jack, with his little brother by his side. "I liked how people were saying thank you. I like that we're helping people have more food."

Their mother, Rachel Burns, said despite their age, she and their father try to instill a strong work effort in the boys, and the generosity comes as a bonus.

"We wanted to focus on giving back to the community," she said.

As for the Brockville & Area Food Bank, donations of any amount are crucial.

Operations manager Amanda Petch says 2024 has been nearly twice as busy as 2023.

"We're increasing constantly," she told CTV News in an interview Friday.

"We stay afloat, basically, by cash donations. We do have regular food donations, but without the cash donations, we wouldn't have a stocked warehouse right now."

According to Petch, the food bank is serving about 1,800 people every month.