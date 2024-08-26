OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Brockville, Ont. driver arrested after striking curb, losing wheel, striking pole, falling asleep

    A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Brockville police say a 46-year-old woman is facing charges following a crash last week.

    At around 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 9-1-1 call to police said a driver had struck a curb in front of Brockville City Hall on King Street West. One of the wheels of her vehicle fell off, but she kept going and hit a pole before coming to a stop at the intersection of King Street West and Court House Avenue.

    The driver then fell asleep.

    Police said bystanders were able to wake her up and move the vehicle to the side of the road before taking her keys.

    The woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving and over 80. Her vehicle was impounded and her driver's licence was seized. 

    Police say she was not injured.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News