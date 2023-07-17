Brockville, Ont. cyclist seriously injured in collision

File photo of a Brockville, Ont. police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) File photo of a Brockville, Ont. police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina