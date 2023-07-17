Brockville, Ont. cyclist seriously injured in collision

A cyclist in Brockville, Ont. suffered serious injuries in a collision this weekend.

Brockville police say that a 24-year-old male cyclist was traveling southbound on Home Street approaching Water Street at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the cyclist proceeded through the intersection and into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a pickup truck hauling a trailer.

The cyclist was dragged for several feet and suffered very serious injuries.

He was transported to the Kingston General Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

No charges have been issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing to determine if any charges are warranted.