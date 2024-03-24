Brockville, Ont. continues to prepare for a total solar eclipse on April 8

The city of Brockville continues to prepare for a once in a lifetime total solar eclipse that will pass over the region on April 8.

The eclipse is now 15 days away, and Brockville is joining other municipalities to prepare for it. Kingston and Cornwall, will also experience the path of totality, which means viewers in those regions will see the eclipse in its entirety. Viewers in Ottawa and most of Toronto will only experience a partial eclipse.

Last week, the city of Kingston asked residents to watch the eclipse from their backyards, as they are expecting nearly 500,000 people to visit for the event.

While Brockville isn’t expecting large crowds, preparations are still in place.

Blockhouse island is just south of downtown, and is the location the city has chosen for its viewing party.

The Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing, a science and education centre, will provide telescopes.

Food vendors will set up trucks and there will be live music throughout the afternoon as well.

The city plans to hand out solar eclipse glasses for free at the event, which are required in order to view the eclipse safely.

More details to come