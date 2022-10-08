Brockville, Ont. coffeehouse offering free Thanksgiving meal for less fortunate

While families are getting together this Thanksgiving weekend to enjoy a nice warm meal, one Brockville business is making sure those less fortunate are also included by offering up a turkey dinner at no charge.

Richard’s Coffeehouse might not be known for turkey on their menu, but owner Hussam Rawas said it does appear there a couple times a year.

"We've done it in 2019 and then COVID stopped us for a bit, but now we are back full force and we are doing it Thanksgiving and Christmas," Rawas told CTV News Ottawa on a busy Saturday morning, ahead of the free dinner Monday.

"It's for all those people that less fortunate to be together with people, groups of family," he added.

Hussam Rawas pours a drink for a patron at Richard's Coffeehouse in downtown Brockville, Ont. Oct. 8, 2022. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

In 2019, Rawas cooked five turkeys, but has upped the ante this year, with 10 birds on the menu.

"We've got them everywhere," Rawas laughed, walking around his small kitchen. "We've got turkeys galore. They are big, massive turkeys; they are 25-pounders."

Baked potato, stuffing, cranberries, vegetables and a bun are all included with the meal.

"Everything's in a to-go container so they can sit in, take it out, or whatever the case may be. It's easier for everybody," Rawas added.

Other Brockville businesses EW also stepping in to help, with nearby Metro grocery store offering up their ovens to cook the turkeys, and Swiss Chalet donating sour cream for all of the baked potatoes.

"I've cooked like five or seven (turkeys) and that was it, and that was with help of a lot of people who took turkeys home and cooked it for me as well," Rawas said of the meal in 2019.

"I have a lot of volunteers, there is quite a bit, so everybody is pitching in so it's really, really nice," he said.

In the north end, William Spencer of Brockville Paratransit noticed Hussam's ad for the meal on Facebook and went down to pay him a visit.

"I've seen it there and have been there many times, and thought we would like to get on board to see if we could help them in this wonderful amazing thing they are doing," Spencer said.

"We are offering up transportation to and from for no charge to our people from their door to his door and return home safely," Spencer said. "We are also going to be dropping off meals in between time to those who are not able to get out."

Spencer says it gives those with mobility issues a chance to socialize and enjoy the holiday.

"In today's world, it has never been more important to make sure that these people can have this experience and enjoy it to the fullest like they would have years previous," he said.

A Voyageur Paratransit bus in Brockville, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Around 20 people have already singed up for the meal, with spots still available. Spencer says he took multiple calls Saturday morning from those interested.

"They are both elated and excited and ever so thankful that we are able to do this for them," Spencer added.

"(Hussam) was very thankful and certainly welcoming for us to come in and help them and made us certainly feel part of a very special event on Monday," he said.

Rawas says he's thankful for all the community support, especially from the larger businesses.

"I'm a small guy compared to them but I appreciate they are actually wiling to help with the community which is really good," he said.

Rawas noted that the team at the Coffeehouse also donates all the leftover food every day to the warming house, for those in need.

"Since they are doing a good thing for the community we decided we could help with that," he added.

He hopes those less fortunate will come out on Monday to enjoy a free meal.

"It's a nice thing to get together and see your neighbours and chit chat, and it's the right time for it."