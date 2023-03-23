Brockville Old Timers tournament raises funds for hospital foundation

Brian McCarthy playing defence in the Brockville Magedoma Old Tmers Tournament. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) Brian McCarthy playing defence in the Brockville Magedoma Old Tmers Tournament. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina