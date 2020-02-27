OTTAWA -- A Brockville man has his scooter back.

Barry Carrigan’s scooter was returned by Brockville police early Wednesday evening.

In a note to CTV News Ottawa, Carrigan said “funny how when video surveillance tape shows proof of the theft, the scooter shows up a while later.”

Sometime between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, Carrigan’s scooter went missing from his apartment complex in the area of Ormond Street and Central Avenue.

“I’m distraught, I’m upset, I’m frustrated and don’t know what to do,” Carrigan told CTV News Ottawa on Monday.

The scooter was his main mode of transportation, using it daily to run errands, get groceries and travel to medical appointments.

Carrigan thanked CTV News Ottawa and the Brockville Police Service for its return, and the community for their “support, prayers and their eyes!”