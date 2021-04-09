OTTAWA -- A 21-year-old man was arrested for assault after Brockville police say a woman reported her grandson spat in her face.

Officers responded to a family dispute at a home in Brockville on April 1.

Police say the victim reported her grandson had spat in her face after an argument.

Officers located the man back at the home on Wednesday and arrested him for assault.

Police say the suspect was held in custody for a bail hearing.