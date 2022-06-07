Brockville hospital receives $1M toward new MRI

The Brockville General Hospital has received a generous gift of $1 million toward a new MRI.

The Carolyn Sifton Foundation donated the million dollars to the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation, to help reach the $6 million goal needed for the much-needed medical device, the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation (BDHF) said Tuesday.

“The Foundation is beyond thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Carolyn Sifton Foundation. This gift, clearly shows that the Sifton Foundation understands the need for having an MRI in our community, and this gift has brought us that much closer to having an MRI here at BGH,” said BDHF executive director Joan Simon in a news release.

The hospital foundation says access to an MRI is critical for Brockville and the surrounding area.

“MRI technology is used to diagnose medical conditions such as abnormalities of the brain, tumours, cysts, and soft-tissue injuries in other parts of the body. This imaging can help physicians provide early diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions, which can make a big impact on an individual’s quality of life.”

According to its mission statement, the Carolyn Sifton Foundation supports projects in education, social services, and art and culture designed to assist young people who do not have the same opportunities due to social or economic circumstances, as other youth, to develop to their fullest potential. It also has a general program to support some exceptional projects that do not fall within the goals of the Youth Program and that have been identified by a board member.

Carolyn Sifton Foundation president, Graeme Sifton, says, “If anything, the last two years have proven to us is that good health care is vital and just how important a hospital is to a community. We are blessed with a wonderful facility in BGH. Supporting the purchase of an MRI only enhances the quality of care available locally and ensures a vibrant, healthy community.”