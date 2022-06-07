Brockville hospital receives $1M toward new MRI
The Brockville General Hospital has received a generous gift of $1 million toward a new MRI.
The Carolyn Sifton Foundation donated the million dollars to the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation, to help reach the $6 million goal needed for the much-needed medical device, the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation (BDHF) said Tuesday.
“The Foundation is beyond thrilled to receive this generous gift from the Carolyn Sifton Foundation. This gift, clearly shows that the Sifton Foundation understands the need for having an MRI in our community, and this gift has brought us that much closer to having an MRI here at BGH,” said BDHF executive director Joan Simon in a news release.
The hospital foundation says access to an MRI is critical for Brockville and the surrounding area.
“MRI technology is used to diagnose medical conditions such as abnormalities of the brain, tumours, cysts, and soft-tissue injuries in other parts of the body. This imaging can help physicians provide early diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions, which can make a big impact on an individual’s quality of life.”
According to its mission statement, the Carolyn Sifton Foundation supports projects in education, social services, and art and culture designed to assist young people who do not have the same opportunities due to social or economic circumstances, as other youth, to develop to their fullest potential. It also has a general program to support some exceptional projects that do not fall within the goals of the Youth Program and that have been identified by a board member.
Carolyn Sifton Foundation president, Graeme Sifton, says, “If anything, the last two years have proven to us is that good health care is vital and just how important a hospital is to a community. We are blessed with a wonderful facility in BGH. Supporting the purchase of an MRI only enhances the quality of care available locally and ensures a vibrant, healthy community.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant rainfall' in Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children out on parole
A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control
Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
U.S. wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away
The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.
Ontario's remaining COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this weekend
Ontario's remaining mask mandates are set to expire this weekend, effectively bringing an end to more than two years of public health restrictions in the province.
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
Atlantic
-
Issuing alert about N.S. gunman would have led to more dead police: RCMP official
A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.
-
Lost emails and unexplained delays: Mass shooting inquiry uncovers new RCMP snags
An RCMP officer said Tuesday she worked as fast as she could to warn the public on social media about a killer on the loose in Nova Scotia on April 19, 2020, but there was a crucial delay she can't explain.
-
Chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians to land in Moncton Tuesday afternoon
A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
-
Jacob Hoggard 'disappointed' with guilty sexual assault verdict, lawyer says
Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard is 'disappointed' with the guilty verdict that was handed down Sunday in relation to his sexual assault case, according to a statement from his lawyer.
Montreal
-
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
-
Quebec officials say 90 monkeypox cases have been detected in the province
Quebec's Health Department says the province has a total of 90 confirmed cases of monkeypox. That number is up from 71 confirmed cases reported last week.
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
Northern Ontario
-
Online fundraiser to help family of worker seriously injured in Flour Mill accident Monday
An online fundraiser has been created to support the worker who was seriously injured Monday in an industrial accident in the Flour Mill.
-
Sault restaurant apologizes after Indigenous family told to leave
An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.
-
Province investigates after worker found dead on Algoma Steel property
Few details are available, but an employee with Fountain Tire suffered fatal injuries June 3 while on Algoma Steel property.
London
-
'Nauseating' odour causing problems in Sarnia, Ont.
What’s described as a 'nauseating odour' has lingered in the air in Sarnia Ont. for several weeks.
-
Bruce County man leads 'Ham Radio' youth movement
“Poppa, Charlie, Poppa” rings out inside Rob Noakes’ home in the hamlet of Inverhuron, near Kincardine. He’s been a Ham Radio operator for more than 30 years and knows exactly what the perception of his hobby is.
-
Youth charged with threat at Petrolia high school
Lambton County OPP say a 16-year-old from Plympton-Wyoming has been charged with uttering threats following an incident that took place at a high school in Petrolia last week.
Winnipeg
-
Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides
Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.
-
Palace Theatre saved from the wrecking ball
In a statement to CTV News, the university said following discussion with interested community groups the Palace Theatre will not be demolished at this time.
-
Military explosive devices discovered in two Manitoba First Nations
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirmed that unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) was recently discovered in two Manitoba First Nations.
Kitchener
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
-
Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman
Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.
-
WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September
Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.
Calgary
-
'What message are we sending': Calgary council delays debate over $87B climate strategy
Calgary councillors won't vote on the city's climate plan until next month, despite the mayor's insistence that the delay sends the wrong message.
-
AHS initiates 'immediate review' into EMS response to fatal dog attack on senior
Health Minister Jason Copping says he, like many Calgarians, is concerned with the 30 minute EMS response to a dog attack that claimed the life of an elderly woman.
-
Alberta video shows grizzly bear chasing after herd of wild horses
A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.
Saskatoon
-
'I had a jolt of adrenaline': Sask. man's brush with bear captured on video
A Saskatchewan photographer's video shows a tense encounter with a bear.
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle 2 suspicious fires within the span of 7 hours
Saskatoon fire crews battled two fires within the span of seven hours; both have been deemed suspicious.
-
Saskatoon man says $154,000 lotto win will help tackle debt
A Saskatoon man's lottery ticket win got a huge boost from some lucky poker hands.
Edmonton
-
Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership
Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.
-
RCMP investigate homicide on Sunchild First Nation
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide on the Sunchild First Nation, approximately 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.
-
Warm weather means more pool time for Edmonton outdoor swimmers
Queen Elizabeth pool in Kinsmen is set to open ahead of schedule on June 22
Vancouver
-
'She was distressed': Amanda Todd's mother testifies in trial of man accused of 'sextorting' teen
Amanda Todd shrieked after seeing an explicit photo of herself on Facebook, the teenager's mother testified Tuesday in the trial of her daughter's alleged cyberbully.
-
Former West Vancouver school counsellor sentenced for possessing child porn
A former counsellor from Mulgrave School in West Vancouver has been sentenced to four months in jail for possession of child pornography.
-
Victims of brazen shooting in Richmond, B.C., were young men known to police
Days after two people were killed in a brazen daylight shooting in Richmond, B.C., homicide investigators have identified the victims as two young men who were known to police.
Regina
-
Which truck reigns supreme in Saskatchewan?
With 345,120 pickup trucks currently registered in Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say that they are a popular choice among drivers. But how do the makes and the models stack up against each other? SGI has the numbers to answer that question.
-
Sask.-born Graham DeLaet retires from PGA Tour: TSN
Weyburn, Sask. born Graham DeLaet has announced his retirement from the PGA Tour, according to TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks.
-
Recommendations for psychological injury claims, craft alcohol highlighted in Provincial Auditor’s report
Two of the key topics identified in the 2022 Provincial Auditor’s report were administering psychological injury claims and regulating locally manufactured craft alcohol.