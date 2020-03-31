BROCKVILLE -- For Brockville firefighter Scott Hayward, helping people in his community comes with the job.

But, when he realized some people self-isolating or at risk from COVID-19 may not be able to get groceries or other essential items, he wanted to help.

Hayward created 60 flyers and canvassed his neighbourhood offering assistance.

“There’s people that don’t have friends and family, so I wanted to make sure that they knew there were people that could help them and bring them the stuff that they needed,” said Hayward.

The flyers included a short write-up promoting services such as grocery shopping, picking up medications or offering a ride, along with his contact information.

About a dozen people responded saying thanks for the offer, and a couple did take him up on the offer to grab groceries.

“I did have a neighbour reach out to me,” said Hayward.

“She’s elderly, her immune system is compromised so she can’t get out. She reached out to me and asked if I minded grabbing her some groceries.”

That neighbour was Elizabeth Ballerscheff, and she told CTV News Ottawa how much the offer meant to her.

“To have somebody leave a flyer like that, I am so fearful that if I get this (COVID-19), there won’t be any way out. To have an angel like that walking among us, we are blessed,” said Ballerscheff.

Hayward says he’s not looking for recognition, he just wants people to stay safe.

“My main thought was that if everybody helps people and keeps them safe, keeps them healthy, this would pass quicker,” he said.

“If only one or two people can grab for six families, it will keep more people healthy, it’ll keep the people at the stores healthy.”

Hayward tells CTV News Ottawa “I’m not looking for a pat on the back. I just want people to follow the advice that’s out there. I want to get back to normal as much as everyone else.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Brockville sent out an urgent request looking for community organizations to step up and help with pickup and delivery of groceries for vulnerable residents.

Any organization that can handle the logistics and has the volunteer capacity is asked to contact the city directly at 613-342-8772 ext. 4440.