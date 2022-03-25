Brockville auction kicks off to support Kids Help Phone

Some auction items on display at the downtown Brockville BMO. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) Some auction items on display at the downtown Brockville BMO. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina