Brockville area health unit urging parents to make sure kids up to date on whooping cough vaccines

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is urging parents and caregivers to make sure their kids are up to date on their vaccines amid the potential spread of whooping cough in the region.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that usually begins with a runny nose and mild fever, but symptoms progressively worsen to severe coughing fits. The coughing can become so severe that it can lead to vomiting, rib fractures, and serious respiratory distress in some cases.

It spreads through droplets from an infected person when they cough or sneeze. Infants and pregnant women are at particular risk.

"Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the spread of pertussis. Pertussis is included in a vaccine that also includes tetanus and diphtheria. According to Ontario's Routine Immunization Schedule, individuals should be vaccinated against pertussis multiple times throughout their lives to ensure they remain protected against the disease," the LGLDHU said.

Infants require a dose at 2, 4, 6 and 18 months (4 doses); children between 4 and 6 years old get one additional dose; children between 14 and 16 years old get another dose; and adults require one booster dose once in adulthood before age 65 and once in every pregnancy.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many children in our community have fallen behind in their vaccination schedule," the LGLDHU said. "The Health Unit continues to encourage families to connect with their primary health care provider to determine whether all family members are up to date according to the Ontario Routine Immunization Schedule."

Families without a primary care provide are asked to call the LGLDHU at 1-800-660-5853 ext. 2313.