OTTAWA -- A second Ottawa public school has cancelled a planned trip over concerns about of COVID-19.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board confirms a small student exchange trip of 10 students from Broadview Elementary School to South Korea has been cancelled.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OCDSB spokesperson Darcy Knoll said concern about the coronavirus was the main reason for the trip to be cancelled. Knoll added the current labour situation with teachers was an additional factor considered when making the decision to cancel the trip.

The federal government has advised Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution while travelling to South Korea due to the spread of COVID-19.

Last Friday, the board announced a planned trip to Italy for Merivale High School students was cancelled because of the “evolving risk posed by the coronavirus disease.”

The trip was scheduled for March 12 to 22.

The federal government has told Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution while travelling in northern Italy due to the impact of COVID-19.