Britannia winter trail blocked by snow clearing

Cross country skiers were forced to deal with a bit of a speed bump this morning.

The Britannia Winter Trail was blocked by snow today on a stretch behind the Belltown Dome arena.

In a post to social media, the Britannia Winter Trails said they are working with the city so this doesn't happen again.

"Heads up - two snow plowing incidents on the main trail last night. We will deploy some volunteer shovelers to try to remove what they can off of the trail, and then groom that section again," Britannia Winter Trails said on X.

The winter trail is run by volunteers and it’s one of the more popular cross country ski routes in Ottawa.

Skiers said it was the first time it's happened in the area.

“Well we can go on the side, but yeah sometimes you don’t see it because of the contrast of the white snow," said one skier.

“If you’re going really fast I guess it could be dangerous.”

Heads up - two snow plowing incidents on the main trail last night. We will deploy some volunteer shovelers to try to remove what they can off of the trail, and then groom that section again.We have reported and are working with the city to remedy this situation#ittakesavillag pic.twitter.com/b7DGw340v4 — Britannia Winter Trail (@BritanniaTrail) January 18, 2024

Councillor Theresa Kavanagh said there is a possibility the NCC was involved, though she was unable to confirm at the time of the interview.

“It looks like they were trying to clear around utilities, which is what they’re supposed to do. They’re not totally aware of the trail being there. And that’s very unfortunate,” said Kavanagh.

By Thursday evening, it appears the issue was quickly rectified by city crews.

"Our city contact is fantastic and was on it immediately to get the right contractors up to speed on the trail," the trail network said on social media.