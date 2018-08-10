

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





West-end cyclists could soon be allowed to park their vehicles at Britannia Park.

In June, several cyclists complained to CTV News about receiving a $95 ticket for parking at city-owned parks along the Ottawa River. The cyclists would park their vehicles at Andrew Haydon Park or other parks in the area and then cycle the rest of the way to work.

The City of Ottawa is now touting a parking lot on the upper tier of Britannia Park as a place for cyclists to park their vehicles. Staff recommend setting aside 10 of the spots for cyclists.

The parking lot off Carling Avenue is 500 metres to the multi-use pathway.

Ottawa's Transportation Committee will discuss the issue on Wednesday.

The National Capital Commission introduced this program several years ago, offering about a dozen Park and Cycle locations with about 500 free parking spots.