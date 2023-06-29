Brigil looks to build 1,000 rental units, townhouses at former Greyhound bus station
More than 1,000 rental apartment units, townhouses and commercial spaces will be built at the site of the former Greyhound bus terminal in downtown Ottawa, according to a new plan.
Gatineau-based Brigil Construction has filed a development application to build three towers ranging from 26 to 40 storeys on Catherine Street, between Kent and Lyon Streets. The developer purchased the Greyhound station in 2021 with plans for a major development.
The proposed development includes three, mixed-use high-rise towers over two six-storey podiums and a three-storey townhouse along the northside of the development. A total of 1,032 units will be built in two phases.
"Brigil has seized the opportunity and is proposing a development that represents their vision of building with purpose, crafting human spaces, fostering culture and identity, empowering local businesses, and mobility and sustainability," Brigil says in its design brief.
"The proposal also advances the intensification goals of the City and acts as a catalyst for the regeneration of the southern edge of the downtown area."
The three residential towers would be 26, 36 and 40 storeys, with two towers facing Catherine Street and one facing Lyon Street. Along Arlington Avenue would be townhouses, a six-storey residential building and a dedicated parkland.
"The project includes retail, arts, a market and restaurant space on the ground floor of the towers, as well as public outdoor pathways traversing the entire site," the application says.
Brigil says the project would be built in two phases, with phase 1 focusing on the 26-storey tower containing 289 units. Phase two would focus on the 40 and 36 storey towers, along with the townhouses.
The overall unit mix is 55 per cent one-bedroom, 40 per cent two-bedroom units and 5 per cent three bedroom units.
There are also plans for underground parking garages, with a total of 394 parking spaces in the three towers and the townhouses. Plans call for 738 bicycle parking spaces, mostly indoors, with visitor parking in the exterior open spaces.
Brigil's application requests an amendment to the Official Plan to increase the building height for the site from the current 25 storey height limit.
