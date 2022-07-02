Bright and sunny Saturday in Ottawa

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital includes a high of 27 C and a humidex of 29. The typical high for this time of the year is around 26 C.

The UV index is 8, or very high.

Overnight, expect a low of 12 with a clear sky.

Sunday’s high is 24 C with a humidex of 26 and just a few clouds.

Monday’s outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 25 C.

A chance of showers in the forecast for Tuesday.