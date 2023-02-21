Brief whiteouts Tuesday afternoon as band of snow moves through Ottawa

A band of heavy snow moved across eastern Ontario Tuesday causing some brief whiteout conditions for drivers.

A winter weather travel advisory was in effect for part of the afternoon because of the heavy flurries that were moving across the region.

Conditions got sketchy fast on Hwy 29 between Carleton Place and Almonte this afternoon. Oncoming cars appearing at random out of the white. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/LwHsZb5maF — Dylan Dyson (@DylanDyson) February 21, 2023

"Brief but intense flurries could affect road conditions and will result in significantly reduced visibility at times," the advisory said.

Environment Canada says Ottawa could see 2 to 5 cm fall very quickly.

Today’s high will be -5 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -20 this morning and more like -10 this afternoon.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening before skies clear overnight. Temperatures will fall to -12 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -6 C on Wednesday. The wind chill will make it feel more like -15 in the morning and more like -8 in the afternoon.

A winter storm is set to sweep across the province on Wednesday. Periods of snow will begin Wednesday night and the overnight low will be -13 C.

On Thursday – periods of snow throughout the day and a high of -9 C.