Bridgehead closing some 'unprofitable' shops in Ottawa

Bridgehead Coffee will be closing several stores in the Ottawa-area, including its coffeehouse at the Rideau Centre.

Aegis Brands Inc., who owns the popular coffee chain, did not confirm the number of stores it will be closing, but said all employees will be transferred to existing locations in the area.

"Aegis for a few more weeks, still remains the proud owner of the incredible Bridgehead brand," Aegis Brands president and CEO Steven Pelton said in an email.

"Aegis has been working to find ways to strengthen the Bridgehead brand for continued long-term success over the past few years, and one of those steps was the closing of a few of the unprofitable Coffeehouses."

A sign in front of the Rideau Centre location says the store plans to move to Sparks Coffeehouse at 96 Sparks Street. The Ottawa Police Service is planning to open its neighbourhood operations centre at the Rideau Street location this spring.

Bridgehead Coffee at the Rideau Centre will be moving to 96 Sparks Street. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)Other signs have been reportedly put up at other locations across the city.

Aegis Brands Inc. signed a deal last month to sell its Bridgehead coffee business to Toronto-based Pilot Coffee Roasters for $3.5 million. Aegis said at the time the proceeds from the deal will be used to reduce the company's debt and for general working capital purposes