

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





Breaking: Ottawa Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Golden Triangle neighbourhood. Emergency crews were called to 125 Mcleod Street around six o'clock this morning. There is yellow tape outside the apartment building that is listed as Options Bytown Non Profit Housing Corporation. Police say the shooting happened inside one of the apartment units.

Paramedics say they transported a male patient to hospital. Police have suspects but no arrests at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.