

CTV Ottawa





BREAKING NEWS: The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Mike Hoffman less than one week after a story broke about his partner's alleged harassment of team captain Erik Karlsson's wife.

The Senators announced Tuesday morning that they have traded Hoffman, prospect defenceman Cody Donaghey and a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft to the San Jose Sharks for forward Mikkel Boedker, defenceman Julius Bergman and a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Melinda Karlsson, Erik Karlsson's wife, filed a peace bond last month alleging that Monika Caryk, Hoffman's fiancee, posted hundreds of derogatory online messages aimed at her and her husband. In the sworn statement, Melinda Karlsson alleged Caryk "uttered numerous statements wishing my unborn child dead." The Karlssons' first child, a son named Axel, was stillborn in March, approximately one month before he was due.

Both Caryk and Hoffman deny all allegations of any harassment or cyberbullying and have hired a lawyer, Sheila Block of Torys LLP to assist in the investigation.

In a news release announcing the trade, General Manager Pierre Dorion says the move will "strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice."

The release made no mention of the allegations against Caryk.