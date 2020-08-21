OTTAWA -- The CTV Ottawa newsroom received an unexpected visitor on Friday morning.

A bat started flying around the newsroom shortly after CTV Morning Live signed off the air at 10 a.m., sending staff ducking for cover.

The bat flew around the newsroom for approximately 10 minutes before flying out an open door and leaving the building.

The bat visited the CTV Ottawa newsroom nearly eight years to the day two bats flew around the newsroom. On Aug. 28, 2012, two bats visited the newsroom.