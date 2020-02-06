WAKEFIELD, QC -- Dramatic surveillance video has been released of a break-in and theft at a Wakefield bike store.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at Expéditions Wakefield on Chemin Riverside.

CCTV footage given to CTV Ottawa by one of the owners shows a man in a white mask smashing his way through one of the store’s two front doors. He manages to get the first bike out the door, and goes back for the second, struggling to get it through, but is ultimately successful.

The two bikes that were stolen are worth approximately $4,000.

The outdoor adventure store sells a wide range of bikes, outdoor clothing and sporting equipment. Co-Owner Vicki Schouten says it’s not about the money that’s been lost.

“It’s very frustrating,” she says. “More than anything we feel violated. It’s like having somebody come into your living room and it really is a violation of your privacy and your space.”

Schouten described the bikes as new models that were only starting to make their way to stores. The large 2020 Devinci Troy NX Aluminum 29er Mountain Bike held a hefty price tag at $3,000; the second was a similar hybrid model worth over $1,000.

Schouten says she thinks the bikes were sought out.

“Absolutely they knew what they were looking for,” she says. “We believe they had been in the store previously, prior to the break-in. They knew what they were coming for.”

She says the person was in and out in three minutes, less time than it took for the alarm to even alert the authorities.

Schouten says they don’t expect to ever see the bikes again but have spoken with police.

CTV Ottawa has reached out MRC Des Collines police for comment.