Brampton driver charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 near Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. was caught going 170 km/h on Highway 401 in the Kingston area on April 2, 2022. (Handout/OPP) Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old driver from Brampton, Ont. was caught going 170 km/h on Highway 401 in the Kingston area on April 2, 2022. (Handout/OPP)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst

Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina