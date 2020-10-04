OTTAWA -- The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa says it is temporarily cancelling activities at the Ron Kolbus Clubhouse after six people who were at the clubhouse last week tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on social media, the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa says the clubhouse was not the source of the infections, but that programs at the location on Dumaurier Avenue are suspended as a precaution.

"The Ron Kolbus Clubhouse has not been declared the source of the spread, but as a precaution Ron Kolbus Clubhouse programs will be closed until Tuesday, October 13 or later," the message said.

"The individuals were last in our program space between Saturday, September 26 and Thursday, October 1."

The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa says it has contacted all staff, club members and their families who would have used the space during that time and urged them to reach out to Ottawa Public Health for guidance.

According to Ottawa Public Health data, there were 525 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1 in Ottawa.