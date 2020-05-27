OTTAWA -- The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa says it has cancelled its planned activities at Camp Smitty for the summer of 2020, but is promising virtual activities will continue through the summer.

Overnight camps remain prohibited in Ontario because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday, Camp Smitty Manager Matt Singer said he was disappointed with the reality of having to cancel summer camp.

"It's very sad news for all of us. I know many of you, like me, wait for camp all year round."

Singer said the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa would be offering virtual events from camp this summer.

"Just because we can't be here, doesn't mean we can't be together. Keep an eye on the Boys and Girls Club website where we'll be posting virtual activities from camp all summer long. Who knows? You might even see a cameo or two from an old legend."

Singer said the club would do all it can to return next summer and make it the best ever.

"So, in 2021, when the bell rings, I'll see you all in the amphitheatre for another opening campfire."