OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are moving in support of the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa kicked off the “Move With Us Challenge” last week.

Member Ahmed kicked off the #MoveWithUsChallenge on Twitter, saying “I want to make sure that we go through this tough time stronger than ever.”

Ahmed, a BGCO Member, is here to kick off the #MoveWithUsChallenge in support of the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa.

BGCO Members, Staff and Board – you’ve been officially challenged by Ahmed – so let’s see those move!

Check out who else he challenges!!!! pic.twitter.com/nfWBN3ip7j — Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa (@bgcottawa) May 7, 2020

The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but online programs are being offered for kids.

Ahmed challenged former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson to take part in the #MoveWithUsChallenge

Check out my moves! I was challenged by Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa Member, Ahmed, to do the #MoveWithUsChallenge in support of @bgcottawa! And I challenge @HenryBurris, @BrookeHenderson, @Klow7, @ErikKarlsson65, @Drake to do the same! pic.twitter.com/FMr3RdddBt — Daniel Alfredsson (@DAlfredsson11) May 8, 2020

CTV News at Six anchors Graham Richardson and Patricia Boal, host of CTV’s Power Play and Question Period Evan Solomon and other Bell Media personalities took part in the challenge.

Thanks for the nomination @PatriciaBoalCTV !! Starting the day getting active for the #MoveWithUsChallenge for The Ottawa Boys and Girls Club. I challenge @KatieGriffinCTV @LeahCTV and @JohnRuttlectv from @ctvottawa �� pic.twitter.com/eBZdBNq94P — Leanne Cusack (@LeanneCusackCTV) May 13, 2020

Thanks @MacLeodLisa for tagging me in the #MoveWithUsChallenge for @bgcottawa.



Here’s my video, trying to show off the rusty juggling skills I taught myself in 4th year journalism school back in the day.



And I’m issuing a challenge to @tsn_wally @TSN1200Bunda @TSNSteveLloyd. pic.twitter.com/RLr4bUWbqx — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) May 11, 2020

Thanks for the challenge Mike Wilson @tbekjd! Here are my moves in support of the #MoveWithUsChallenge to help the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa @bgcottawa - I challenge Dan Goldberg, ⁦@harleyf⁩ and ⁦@tobi_nussbaum⁩ to do the same! Great to help out this amazing org! pic.twitter.com/bj0ylNdX2r — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) May 10, 2020

The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa says a small group of donors have offered to donate $10 to the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa for every video shared, and they will match any donation made up to a maximum of $50,000.

The rules for the #MoveWithUsChallenge are:

Take a video showing off your best moves –anything that gets you moving Share the video on social media, using the hashtag #MoveWithUsChallenge Challenge (tag) 5 friends to show off their best moves Donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa