Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa invites you to join the 'Move With Us Challenge'
CTV News at Six anchors Graham Richardson and Patricia Boal take part in the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa's #MoveWithUsChallenge
OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents are moving in support of the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa kicked off the “Move With Us Challenge” last week.
Member Ahmed kicked off the #MoveWithUsChallenge on Twitter, saying “I want to make sure that we go through this tough time stronger than ever.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but online programs are being offered for kids.
Ahmed challenged former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson to take part in the #MoveWithUsChallenge
CTV News at Six anchors Graham Richardson and Patricia Boal, host of CTV’s Power Play and Question Period Evan Solomon and other Bell Media personalities took part in the challenge.
The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa says a small group of donors have offered to donate $10 to the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa for every video shared, and they will match any donation made up to a maximum of $50,000.
The rules for the #MoveWithUsChallenge are:
- Take a video showing off your best moves –anything that gets you moving
- Share the video on social media, using the hashtag #MoveWithUsChallenge
- Challenge (tag) 5 friends to show off their best moves
- Donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa