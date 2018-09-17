

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a weekend stabbing in the Bayshore area of Ottawa.

Ottawa Police responded to reports of an altercation in the 100 block of Woodridge Drive Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.

Police say the investigation led officers to a hospital, where three men were found with non-life threatening injuries.

The boy is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.