Boy charged in Bayshore stabbing
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 2:37AM EDT
A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a weekend stabbing in the Bayshore area of Ottawa.
Ottawa Police responded to reports of an altercation in the 100 block of Woodridge Drive Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.
Police say the investigation led officers to a hospital, where three men were found with non-life threatening injuries.
The boy is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.