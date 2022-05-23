Boy, 6, seriously injured by dog in La Peche, Que.

Police in western Quebec say a young boy suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in La Peche Monday.

MRC des Collines de l’Outaouais police said the boy was visiting friends in the Lac Teeple area when the incident occurred just after 11 a.m.

The six-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening facial injuries.

The dog was seized by animal control officers and is undergoing an evaluation by an animal behaviour specialist.

Police did not identify the dog breed.