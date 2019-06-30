

Ontario Provincial Police say a child has died after a two-car crash west of Pembroke late last week.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a car travelling along Forest Lea Road in Laurentian Valley Township collided with another car as it was entering the roadway.

A total of five people were in the two vehicles.

Police said Sunday that four-year-old William Jones of Laurentian Hills died in hospital.