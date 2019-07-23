

CTV Ottawa





A 13-year-old cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Orléans.

Ottawa Police say the boy was hit while riding on on the Jeanne D'Arc overpass above Highway 174 around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Ottawa Paramedics say the boy sustained multi-system trauama, and was in cardic arrest when crews arrived on scene. The victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext.2481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.

Ottawa Councillors reacted to news of the boy's death on social media.

Councillor Jeff Leiper called the death "horrifying"< adding I rode this bridge nearly every day for several years with no safe alternative to cross the 17. We cannot simply accept that this is normal."