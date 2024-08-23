Boy, 13, facing charges after people shot with an air gun in Gatineau, Que., police say

Police in Gatineau, Que. say a 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly firing an air gun at vehicles and bystanders in the Aylmer area.

Police say they received a call shortly before noon Thursday alleging two people had been shot by lead projectiles fired from an air gun, adding that the suspect had run away.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two people with minor injuries to their faces. Police were able to receive a detailed description of the suspect from witnesses, which allowed them to locate the suspect and seize an air gun not far away from the scene.

The 13-year-old will be facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise. The charges will be submitted to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) in the Youth Division.

He was released and returned to his parents with a promise to appear in court.

The victims were not seriously injured, according to police.

Police are reminding people that air guns are not allowed to be used in public or pointed at others. Officers add that while their use may result in weapon related charges, these toys can cause harm to others.