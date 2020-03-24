RENFREW, ONT. -- As we remain physically apart to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Internet is bringing us together.

That's true for the residents of Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew, who are keeping isolated during the pandemic.

The long-term care home posted a video to its Facebook page to share messages from family members who can't see their loved ones right now.

"Bonnechere Manor Staff recognize how difficult but necessary the visiting restrictions are for residents and their families alike - be rest assured; the staff are continuing to take good care of them!" The post said.

Set to "Sugar, Sugar" by The Archies, the two-and-a-half-minute video is a slideshow of Bonnechere residents, holding up signs with messages like "healthy and knitting", "don't ever give up", and "euchre is keeping me busy!"

And, of course, lots of "miss you."

Watch the video here.

