Boil water advisory in Gatineau's Hull sector

The city of Gatineau has issued a boil water advisory affecting about 25,000 users in the Hull sector due to a water main break.

The preventative advisory affects homes and other buildings west of Saint-Joseph Boulevard, east of Promenade de la Gatineau, north of Durocher Street and south of the border with Chelsea.

Those affected must boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is lifted.

Once it's lifted, those people are advised to open all faucets and let the water run for one minute or until it becomes cold before using it. The same should be done for water fountains.

Map of the area affected