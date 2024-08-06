Boil water advisory in Gatineau's Aylmer sector to last at least another day

The City of Gatineau says a boil water advisory for 10,000 residents in the Aylmer sector will last at least another day.

The advisory was issued at noon on Aug. 1. Residents and businesses in the affected area have had to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.

In an update issued at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, the City said samples taken in the previous 24 hours were not up to the standard required to lift the boil water advisory.

"Wednesday's test will confirm whether the advisory can be lifted. The population will be notified as soon as an update is available," the City of Gatineau said in French, in a post on social media.

City staff continue to flush the water network.

Once the advisory is lifted, affected residents are asked to run their taps cold for about a minute before using any water. Any ice that was made using tap water during the boil water advisory should be discarded.

Water fountains should also be run for about a minute before drinking from them after the advisory lifts.