OTTAWA -- The City of Gatineau says a boil water advisory affecting about 2,000 homes has been lifted.

The city issued the boil water advisory Wednesday evening for an area bordered by La Vérendrye, Gréber and l'Hôpital boulevards and Côte-des-Neiges street. The city did not say why the advisory was put in place.

In a release Saturday morning, the city said the boil water advisory was lifted after tests determined the water is safe to consume.

Affected residents should open all taps and let the water run for one minute or until it runs cold before using it, the city said. The same procedure must be followed for water fountains. Any ice that was made during the advisory should be discarded.