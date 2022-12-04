Boil water advisory in effect for 35,000 Aylmer, Que. residents

The city of Gatineau says approximately 35,000 residents of the Aylmer sector are under a boil water advisory.

The city issued a preventive boil water advisory Sunday morning because a malfunction at the drinking water plant caused a depressurization of the water system, it said in a news release.

The residences affected are located:

South of Allumetières Boulevard;

West of Atholl-Doune Street;

North of Rivière des Outaouais; and

East of de la Lobo Street.

Area affected by a preventive boil water advisory in Gatineau, Que. issued Dec. 4, 2022. (Google Maps/City of Gatineau)

Affected residents and institutions must boil their water for one minute before consuming it. The advisory is in place until further notice. After the city lifts the advisory, residents are asked to open all cold water taps and let the water run for one minute or until it is cold, and do the same for all water fountains and toss out any ice made with tap water during the advisory.