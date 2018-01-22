

The Canadian Press





BOBCAYGEON, Ont. -- A Toronto firefighter has died in a snowmobile accident near Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Provincial police say the body of 48-year-old Earl Strong of Courtice, Ont., was recovered from Sturgeon Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Police say two snowmobilers were reported in the water on Saturday evening and witnesses were able to rescue a 46-year-old man.

A search of the area for the second man was conducted by the Kawartha Lakes Fire Department, OPP officers and a helicopter from Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Trenton, Ont.

OPP say the search was called off shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and an OPP underwater search and recovery unit resumed the search on Sunday.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says Strong was an acting captain and the fire service's thoughts and prayers are with Strong's family, friends and crew members.