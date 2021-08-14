OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics confirm to CTV News Ottawa that the body of a missing swimmer has been recovered at Fitzroy Provincial Park in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call at the beach of the provincial park on Canon Smith Drive at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday.

Ottawa police confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that emergency crews were searching for an individual, but no other details were available.

The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue and Ottawa Paramedics were also on the scene.

Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday morning that the missing person's body had been recovered.

The victim has not been identified.