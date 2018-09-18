

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say they have recovered the body of a 37-year-old Petawawa man who went missing in the Barron River Sunday.

The man had jumped from a boat into the water but never resurfaced.

OPP say his body was found late Monday afternoon in the Black Bay area, just west of Petawawa.

The man has been identified as David Ryan O’Neil Jenner.

His exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. Police continue to investigate.