OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a missing boater has been recovered from a waterway south of Smiths Falls.

Two people were out fishing on Otter Creek, in the area of Jasper Road and McCaw Road, Saturday night when the canoe capsized.

One person made it to shore, went to a home and called 911.

Police spent the weekend searching the waterway for 38-year-old Timothy Edwards of South Elmsley Township, who was reported missing after the boat capsized.

The OPP says the Underwater Search and Recovery Team located Edwards’ body on Monday morning in Otter Creek.