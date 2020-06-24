OTTAWA -- The body of a 30-year-old Gatineau woman has been recovered from the Ottawa River, two days after she was reported missing from a boat.

Divers from Gatineau Police and the Surete du Quebec found the body of Fanny Mantha near the Leblanc Marina at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Mantha was reported missing just after 6 p.m. on Sunday following a nautical incident. She reportedly fell out of a boat.

On Sunday, Ottawa Fire responded to a call for a driver who fell on his own boat and was knocked unconscious as the boat spun in circles in the Ottawa River.

Ottawa Fire said when officials reached the boat in distress and the patient on the vessel, "the patient regained consciousness and notified Gatineau Fire that there was a second person who was on the boat that reportedly fell overboard and into the water."

Police searched the Ottawa River Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday before the body was recovered.

An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death. Gatineau Police continue to investigate.