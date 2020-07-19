OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 61-year-old Kingston man has been recovered after he went missing in the water near Bobs Lake, about 70 km north of Kingston.

OPP said they were called to an unnamed lake in the area at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on reports a canoe had capsized and one person was missing.

South Frontenac Fire and Rescue crews aided OPP in the search.

Police said the man's body was found Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Clarence Hale, 61, of Kingston, ON.

Police said he was not wearing a life jacket when his canoe flipped.