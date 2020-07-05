OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they have recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who went missing after swimming at Britannia Beach.

The Ottawa Police Service Marine, Dive and Trails Units, as well as frontline officers, were called in just after 8:00p.m. Saturday night on reports of a possible drowning.

Police say the man was with a group of people who were swimming in the Ottawa River. Police also say members of the group saw the man go underwater and not resurface.

A search was conducted into the early morning hours by boat and foot involving members of the Ottawa Police, Ottawa Paramedics, and Ottawa Fire.

The man’s body was recovered at around 1:40a.m Sunday morning. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Police say the West Criminal Investigations Unit will be conducting an investigation to determine what happened. They also say Victims Crisis Unit counselors are assisting with witnesses.

Britannia Beach is closed for the summer for dredging work and there are no lifeguards on duty.

This is the second such incident this weekend. On Saturday, emergency responders searched for the body of a 14-year-old boy who was presumed to have drowned in the Ottawa River after jumping from the Prince of Wales Bridge Friday night with a group of friends.