A Facebook post says the body of an 11-year old boy who drowned in the St.Lawrence River Labour Day weekend has been found.

The post on the "Missing Boy Rockport Search" says "After 48 days, we are relieved to report that Joshua has been found. Our most heartfelt thanks to the many divers for their dogged persistence, spending countless hours on the search and recovery."

The boy was among five passengers of a boat on the river Saturday, Sept 1, when it capsized. Four people made it safely to shore but the boy, identified only as Joshua, did not resurface.

The Facebook post closes with thanks to all for their prayers and kind words.

"Our Joshua is coming home."